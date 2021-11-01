Ministry Acknowledges Rights Violation at Immigration Detention Center

Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry has acknowledged an incident of human rights violation reported at a detention center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, where illegal immigrants are held before deportation.Announcing the findings of its investigation into the case on Monday, the ministry said rights infringements were confirmed, including the wrongful use of protective equipment on foreign nationals.Claims surfaced in September about a Moroccan man detained at the center's solitary cell being subjected to abusive treatment. He reportedly had his arms and legs tied behind his back with his stomach on the floor.The ministry blamed a lack of regulations and insufficient education of the officials in charge.It will revise rules in order to prevent the misuse of protective equipment and overall strengthen law-abiding procedures under the Immigration Control Act. It is also seeking to convert detention centers into protection facilities.