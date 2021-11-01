Science Amnesty International Criticizes S. Korea's Emission Reduction Target

The South Korean office of Amnesty International has delivered an open letter to President Moon Jae-in asking to raise the country's greenhouse gas emission reduction goal.



In the letter, the NGO said the emission target is frustrating and criticized South Korea for repeatedly setting insufficient goals, even after it declared it would work toward carbon neutrality.



Amnesty International said an insufficient response to climate change is a clear violation of human rights and called for Seoul to raise its target and reduce emissions by at least 50 percent from 2018 levels.



The current goal is set at 40 percent, which President Moon is expected to officially declare at the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this week.



The group said it will also send the letter to the environment minister and both co-chairs of the carbon neutrality committee.