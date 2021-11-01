Seoul Mayor Slashes 2022 Budget for Projects Launched by Predecessor

Photo : KBS News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has slashed next year's budget for projects launched by his late predecessor Park Won-soon, pledging to redirect the funds to improve the quality of life for Seoul residents.In announcing a record 44-point-07-trillion-won budget on Monday, Oh said his administration saved one-point-15 trillion won by restructuring spending deemed conventional and wasteful.Under Oh's policy of adjusting the city government's civic group support initiatives, 83-point-two billion won were cut from projects contracted out to private entities.The mayor said funds secured from cutting preferential budgets directed toward specific civic groups will be used to support vulnerable groups, improve child care programs, and enhance public access to facilities along the Han River.Separately, Oh also reduced the budget for city-funded broadcaster TBS by around 12-point-three billion won.The budget plan has been submitted to the Seoul Metropolitan Council for review and approval.