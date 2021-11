Photo : YONHAP News

Over 50 documents -- including those verifying family or marital relations or medical examination results -- will now be issued electronically.The Interior Ministry said Monday that from this month, 56 different certificates will be added to the electronic issuance list which currently contains 50 types, raising the total to 106.Digital certificates were first introduced in 2019, allowing citizens to have documentation issued on their smartphones without having to physically visit an administrative office.The ministry plans to have a hundred more documents available electronically next month.