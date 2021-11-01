Gov't: Entry Pass 'Inevitable' to Ensure Customer Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reiterated that the COVID-19 entry pass system adopted to certain high-risk facilities such as gyms is inevitable to ensure customer safety.In response to some protest, Health Ministry official Son Young-rae in a Monday briefing asked for understanding on the matter, saying the measure is inevitable to block infections by unvaccinated people.South Korea began its first phase transition to normal life under the "living with COVID-19" scheme on Monday. Some 130-thousand establishments including singing rooms, bathhouses, entertainment venues, casinos and indoor sports facilities are subject to verification of vaccination or a negative PCR test result.The government will have a week-long guidance period through Sunday to reduce confusion. In particular, gyms will be able to operate for two weeks without penalties in consideration of membership-related refund issues.However, some businesses protested the entry requirement, citing customer and business losses. An association of sports facility owners is planning a rally outside the ruling Democratic Party offices on Wednesday.