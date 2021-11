Domestic Shots for 12-15 Year Olds, Boosters Begin Monday

COVID-19 vaccinations for 12 to 15 year olds began on Monday for those with prior appointments.



This age group of sixth to ninth graders will receive the Pfizer vaccine.



Booster shots for adults with weakened immune systems also rolled out starting on Monday.



Those eligible include patients of acute leukemia, those who have HIV or had an organ transplant. Such people with declined immunity as well as recipients of the Janssen vaccine can get boosters two months after their last inoculation as an exception to the six-month rule.