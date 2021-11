International Busan Competing with 4 Other Cities in 2030 Expo Bid

South Korea is poised to compete against Russia, Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia in its bid to host the 2030 World Expo.



According to officials working to host the expo in the southern port city of Busan, applications closed Friday and the race is down to five cities, including Moscow, Rome, Odessa and Riyadh.



With the competitors now set, the Busan bid committee is determined to strive even harder, including a presentation next month at the general assembly of the International Bureau of Expositions(BIE).



Candidate cities will give three to four presentations before the winner is chosen and announced in June 2023.