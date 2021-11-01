Moon Declares S. Korea's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals at COP26

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has officially declared that South Korea will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030.Moon made the commitment on Monday in his keynote speech at the annual UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.Moon said that the target, a sharp rise of 14 percent from the previous goal, is a very challenging task that requires a drastic reduction in a very short period of time.The president continued that South Korea also legislated the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.Moon additionally announced that South Korea will join the Global Methane Pledge, a global pact to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.The president added that South Korea will take a leading role in efforts to restore forests in response to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the Korean Peninsula through forestry cooperation between South and North Korea.Moon also pledged that South Korea will complete the phase-out of coal-fired power generation by 2050.