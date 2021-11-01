S. Korea, US Hold Deputy-Level Talks on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior government officials from South Korea and the United States held working-level talks to discuss ways to engage North Korea including humanitarian aid and declaring a formal end to the Korean War.The foreign ministry and U.S. State Department said that Rim Kap-soo, director-general of the ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, held talks with U.S. Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak in Washington on Monday.The department said the two sides discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula, prospects for humanitarian cooperation and the potential for dialogue with Pyongyang.The meeting was reportedly attended by officials from the South Korean presidential office and Unification Ministry as well.The State Department said the meeting further demonstrated the shared commitment between the U.S. and South Korea to advance their common goal of achieving complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.The meeting comes after the top nuclear envoys of the two nations held phone talks on Friday to discuss Seoul's proposal to declare a formal end to the Korean War and other North Korea issues.