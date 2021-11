Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will wrap up his trip to Britain and visit Hungary on Tuesday for the last leg of his European tour.Moon will first visit a monument in memory of South Koreans killed in a 2019 ferry sinking in Budapest.During the state visit, the president will hold summit talks with Hungarian President Janos Ader.He will also hold a summit with leaders of the so-called Visegrad Group, which involves the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. It constitutes the second-largest market in Europe.President Moon will then return home on Friday after his nine-day tour, which also included trips to Italy, Britain and Hungary.