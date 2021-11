Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices grew at the steepest pace in almost a decade last month.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country's consumer price index stood at 108-point-97 in October, up three-point-two percent from a year earlier.It is the largest on-year gain since January 2012 when it grew three-point-three percent.By product, prices of commodities rose three-point-two percent from a year earlier. In particular, the prices of petroleum products soared 27-point-three percent, the largest growth since August 2008.Price growth of agricultural, livestock and fisheries goods slowed to zero-point-two percent in October from rises of seven-point-eight percent in August and three-point-seven percent in September.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose two-point-eight percent on-year in October, also the largest growth since January 2012.