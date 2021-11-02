Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Under 2,000 for Second Day

Written: 2021-11-02 09:46:26Updated: 2021-11-02 19:23:40

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 16-hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, the second day of a gradual transition to "living with COVID-19."

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that one-thousand-589 infections were confirmed throughout Monday, raising the country's cumulative total to 367-thousand-974.

The daily tally dropped by nearly 100 from the previous day to remain below two-thousand for a second consecutive day, partly due to fewer tests over the weekend. 

However, the nation may see a resurgence of infections as it started loosening distancing measures and curbs on Monday.

Of the new cases, one-thousand-578 were local infections, while eleven were from overseas.

Sixteen deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-874. The fatality rate is zero-point-78 percent, while the number of critically ill patients is up by four from the previous day to 347.
