Daily COVID-19 Cases Under 2,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 16-hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, the second day of a gradual transition to "living with COVID-19."The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that one-thousand-589 infections were confirmed throughout Monday, raising the country's cumulative total to 367-thousand-974.The daily tally dropped by nearly 100 from the previous day to remain below two-thousand for a second consecutive day, partly due to fewer tests over the weekend.However, the nation may see a resurgence of infections as it started loosening distancing measures and curbs on Monday.Of the new cases, one-thousand-578 were local infections, while eleven were from overseas.Sixteen deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-874. The fatality rate is zero-point-78 percent, while the number of critically ill patients is up by four from the previous day to 347.