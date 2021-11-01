Moon Vows to Help Developing Countries' Transition to Low-Carbon Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said South Korea will help developing countries switch to low-carbon economies.The president made the remarks on Monday during the "Action and Solidarity" session at the 26th Conference of Parties(COP26) on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland.Moon said that South Korea has developed into an advanced nation from a developing country and will actively contribute to achieving a balanced agreement between developing and advanced nations on climate change.He pledged that South Korea will increase its official development assistance for climate and green projects and continue assistance through a public-private partnership with P4G, or Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030.The president also said South Korea will expand cooperation in the field of green technology through the Climate Technology Center and Network, the operational arm of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Technology Mechanism.