Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Urges China, Russia to Fully Implement N. Korea Sanctions

Written: 2021-11-02 10:24:07Updated: 2021-11-02 11:12:15

US Urges China, Russia to Fully Implement N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reportedly called for full implementation of UN sanctions on North Korea by China and Russia. 

The department reportedly made the call after China and Russia recently submitted a draft resolution seeking to ease sanctions on the North. 

According to Radio Free Asia on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the U.S. State Department said that the U.S. urges China and Russia to fully implement their duties in accordance with North Korea sanctions unanimously adopted by the member states of the UN Security Council.  

China and Russia have repeated calls for easing sanctions on the North in consideration of the lack of nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile tests by the North. 

The two nations reportedly submitted to the UN Security Council a draft resolution that called for easing the embargo on equipment for construction, heating and railroad, electronics and computers.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >