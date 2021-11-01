US Urges China, Russia to Fully Implement N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reportedly called for full implementation of UN sanctions on North Korea by China and Russia.The department reportedly made the call after China and Russia recently submitted a draft resolution seeking to ease sanctions on the North.According to Radio Free Asia on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the U.S. State Department said that the U.S. urges China and Russia to fully implement their duties in accordance with North Korea sanctions unanimously adopted by the member states of the UN Security Council.China and Russia have repeated calls for easing sanctions on the North in consideration of the lack of nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile tests by the North.The two nations reportedly submitted to the UN Security Council a draft resolution that called for easing the embargo on equipment for construction, heating and railroad, electronics and computers.