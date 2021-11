Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held discussions with his British counterpart Elizabeth Truss on Monday on ways to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.The foreign ministry said Tuesday that the top diplomats sat down for talks in Glasgow on the sidelines of the UN climate summit COP26.Chung explained peninsula affairs and North Korea policies while calling for Britain’s support toward the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and establishing peace in the region.Truss, on her part, expressed support toward peace establishment efforts. The two officials also exchanged views on ways to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.Chung assessed that swapping vaccines with Britain helped South Korea meet the goal of fully inoculating 70 percent of its population last week.