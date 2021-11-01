N. Korea Expresses Discomfort over Idea of S. Korea Pursuing Nuclear Arms

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has expressed discomfort over the idea of South Korea developing an independent nuclear arsenal.State-run propaganda outlet Meari said Tuesday that South Korean media and experts recently denounced opinions within Washington on Seoul pursuing nuclear arms to counter the North’s nuclear threats.The outlet quoted the media as saying that the South developing its own nuclear arsenal would be dangerous and ineffective. It added that the move would destroy Seoul's economy as it would bring the suspension of nuclear power plants in the face of international sanctions and cut off oil imports.The outlet said political experts have assessed that Seoul developing its own nuclear arsenal is unrealistic and not worth discussing. It continued that many experts say the move would be an act of suicide that would result in diplomatic isolation.Observers say that by quoting South Korean media, the North was indirectly denouncing the idea of South Korea pursuing nuclear armament.In a Washington Post column last month, Dartmouth College professors Jennifer Lind and Daryl Press argued if Seoul chooses to acquire its own nuclear arsenal, Washington should support it.