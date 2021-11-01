Over 47% of PPP Members Cast Vote for Pres. Candidate as of Early Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly half of main opposition People Power Party(PPP) members with voting rights have already cast their ballots in a presidential primary poll that will run through Thursday.According to the PPP on Tuesday, the participation rate in the vote stood at 47-point-67 percent as of 10 a.m. on the second day.After the rate reached an all-time high of 43-point-82 percent on Monday, PPP Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won forecast on a local radio program that the final voter turnout could surpass 60 percent.PPP leader Lee Jun-seok on Monday urged more party members to cast their ballots to amplify public aspiration for a change of administration.With Hong Joon-pyo and Yoon Seok-youl leading public polls, each outnumbering the other within the margin of error, the outcome is expected to highly reflect sentiments of recently joined members, about half of whom are in their 20s to 40s.The outcome of the party member vote and a general public poll from Wednesday to Thursday, each accounting for 50 percent, is set to be announced on Friday.