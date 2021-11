Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will launch a super-sized election committee on Tuesday, with about four months to go before Election Day on March 9.The DP will announce the committee at a massive event in southeastern Seoul to be attended by up to 500 people, including presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, party leadership and Lee's primary ex-rivals.The ruling camp is believed to be organizing the media spectacle in a bid to gain the upper hand before the main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) announcement of its presidential candidate on Friday.At the event, Lee is set to reaffirm his will to win the presidency in front of attendees displaying unity by wearing blue masks representing the party.On Monday, the DP said 13 co-chairs have been appointed to the committee, with all 169 Assembly members participating.