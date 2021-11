Photo : YONHAP News

UT, a joint venture between global ride-hailing company Uber Technologies and SK Telecom’s TMAP Mobility, launched its mobile app in South Korea on Monday.The UT taxi service is linked to the Uber app, allowing domestic users access to the firm's ride-hailing service and others overseas. Foreigners can also access UT services through their Uber app in South Korea.Both affiliated and non-affiliated taxis are available through the app nationwide. UT said it will increase the number of affiliated taxis to ten-thousand within the year and add at least another ten-thousand next year.The company also plans to adopt a fare system where the amount is set in advance based on the user's registered destination.