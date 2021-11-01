Menu Content

Gov't to Buy Back 2 Tln Won Worth of State Bonds

Written: 2021-11-02 15:41:25Updated: 2021-11-02 15:54:41

Gov't to Buy Back 2 Tln Won Worth of State Bonds

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to carry out an emergency buyback worth two trillion won in response to a recent surge in the yield on state bonds. 

Second Vice Finance Minister Ahn Do-geol disclosed the plan on Tuesday while chairing a meeting on the bond market participated by the heads of key investment institutions and market experts. 

The government will unveil the stock items that will be bought on the website of the Korea Treasury Bond after taking into consideration the market situation. 

The plan comes as the yield on state bonds with a maturity of three years jumped point-five basis points from the previous trading day to two-point-one percent on Monday, posting the highest figure in three years and three months. 

Ahn said it has become imperative to stabilize the state bond market more than ever, adding that the government will take preemptive steps to tackle market situations in cooperation with the Bank of Korea if necessary.
