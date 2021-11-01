DP Candidate Lee Jae-myung Pledges to Overhaul Real Estate Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has promised to place top priority on reforming real estate policies if he is elected president.Lee spoke at a ceremony marking the launch of his party’s election committee in Seoul Tuesday, where he made the pledge among others.He said he cannot help but feel deep regret when seeing the pain the people are suffering due to high home prices, and extended his sincere apologies for the devastation dealt by real estate issues.Lee said, in his administration, people will no longer have to abandon their plans to get married, have children or get a job due to runaway home prices.On revamping related policies, Lee said he will first seek to strengthen a system in which the government collects excess profit from a rise in land price following a land development project.He also pledged to establish measures with the ruling camp that will help provide high quality basic housing so that people who don’t own homes can live on low rent for a long period of time.Additionally, the candidate pledged to make it impossible for houses or land to be a source of speculation, adding that he will stabilize home prices and not allow anyone to suffer again due to housing problems.