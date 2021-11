Photo : KBS News

The government plans to develop six key areas under the Digital New Deal, including the metaverse, blockchain, the cloud and intelligent robots.First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won presented the plan on Tuesday during a meeting on the government’s Digital New Deal which has two-point-six trillion won to invest through 2025.He said, by pursuing large-scale projects related to blockchain technology convergence, 5G and artificial intelligence-based robot convergence, the government will create new market demands as well as build an open metaverse platform and set up support for blockchain technology innovation.The government is planning to announce by the end of the year a strategy on pursuing a metaverse economy and society as well as on developing blockchain technology and promoting related industries.