Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and some 100 other countries have pledged to put a stop to and reverse the effects of deforestation by 2030.The Declaration on Forest and Land Use was signed by a total of 105 nations participating in the COP26 climate summit on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland.Among the signatories are countries that house 85 percent of the world’s forests, including Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.According to the U.K. Prime Minister’s Office, 33-point-six million square meters of forestland, about 336 times the size of South Korea, will be subject to the joint campaign.Nineteen billion U.S. dollars in public and private funds are set to be injected to related efforts.