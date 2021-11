Photo : YONHAP News

The year’s foliage season on Mount Halla has peaked one week later than last year.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, leaves on South Korea's highest mountain began to turn last Tuesday and reached their zenith on Tuesday.The peak of the autumn foliage season on the Jeju mountain came seven days later than last year and four days later than the average of usual years.The weather agency said it usually takes two weeks for the foliage season to reach its peak, but the process has been accelerated due to recent clear weather conditions and steep temperature differences between the morning lows and daytime highs.