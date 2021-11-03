Pres. Moon Embarks on State Visit to Hungary

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Hungary on Tuesday afternoon for the last leg of his European tour.Moon is the first South Korean president to visit the eastern European country since the late former President Kim Dae-jung in 2001.During the three-day state visit, the president will hold summit talks with Hungarian President Janos Ader.He will also hold a summit with leaders of the Visegrad Group, which involves the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. It is Korea's second-largest trading partner within the European Union.Individual talks with each of the members will be held alongside the group summit, which is the second of its kind. Also on the schedule is a business forum involving South Korean and Visegrad Group entrepreneurs to encourage exchange and cooperation.Moon will also visit a monument in memory of South Koreans killed in a 2019 ferry sinking in Budapest. The president will return home on Friday after the nine-day tour, which included Italy and Britain.