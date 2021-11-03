Moon Pays Tribute to Victims of Hungarian Ship Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook paid tribute to the South Koreans and Hungarians killed in a 2019 ferry sinking in Budapest.Shortly after arriving in Hungary on a state visit Tuesday, they visited a monument erected for the victims near the accident site, laid flowers and paid silent tribute to the victims.The president thanked the Hungarian government for its search and rescue efforts following the sinking and also expressed appreciation for the Hungarian people’s concerns and condolences.He then expressed gratitude for the memorial, saying it will provide “eternal condolences” to the victims.Moon hoped that the tragic incident would lead to a strengthened friendship between the people of the two countries.While carrying 33 South Korean tourists, the Hungarian river boat Hableany was run over by a large tourist ship, the Viking Sigyn, on May 29, 2019, on the River Danube near Margaret Bridge.Twenty-five of the South Koreans were killed, and another is still missing. The Hungarian captain and crew member also died.