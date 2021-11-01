Foreign Reserves Hit Record High for 4 Straight Months

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign reserves hit an all-time high for the fourth consecutive month in October.The Bank of Korea(BOK) said on Wednesday that the nation’s foreign reserves stood at 469-point-21 billion dollars as of the end of last month.The figure is up by five-point-24 billion dollars from the previous month. The comparative figures in July and August were 458-point-68 billion dollars and 463-point-93 billion dollars, respectively.The central bank attributed the increase in part to profits from investments in foreign currency assets.Forex reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in foreign currencies, International Monetary Fund reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.As of the end of September, South Korea had the world's ninth-largest reserves, one notch down from a month earlier. Saudi Arabia took over South Korea at eighth, while China, Japan and Switzerland round out the top three.