Moon Stresses S. Korea's Role in CO2 Emissions Reduction

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in emphasized South Korea’s role in the global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, saying as the only advanced country to transform from a developing one, it should take the lead.Moon made the remark on his social media Tuesday before wrapping up his visit to the United Kingdom, where he attended the 26th Conference of Parties(COP26) on climate change.He said he presented South Korea’s plans on carbon neutrality at COP26 based on his trust in the South Korean public and companies’ passion and heart for coexistence.The president said the country declared its enhanced greenhouse gas reduction goal at the conference and joined the launch of the Global Methane Pledge, a pact to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.Noting that the climate crisis requires immediate action, Moon hoped South Korea will set an example and lead solidarity and cooperation.