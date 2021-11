Sports Doosan Bears Beat Kiwoom Heroes 16-8 in KBO Wild Card Series

The Doosan Bears beat the Kiwoom Heroes 16-8 in the second wild card game on Tuesday night to advance to the next round of the Korea Baseball Organization’s(KBO) postseason.



The Bears lost 7-4 in the first game, but as the fourth-seeded team only needed to tie in the second to advance. The Heroes, which were seeded fifth, needed two wins.



The Bears will next face the third-seeded LG Twins in a best-of-three series with the opener to be held at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on Thursday.



It marks the second year in a row the two Seoul-based clubs have squared off in the second round of the postseason. Whichever team wins will go on to face the Samsung Lions in the next round.