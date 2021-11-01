Prime Minister: Gov't Currently Can't Afford Another Universal Relief Payout

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the government does not immediately have finances to spare on offering a new round of universal COVID-19 relief payouts.Kim made the remark on Wednesday on a radio program, citing that the execution of this year’s budget will be completed in two months.He said for the government, it is imperative to help small business owners who have suffered serious blows for more than a year-and-a-half due to COVID-19 restrictions.He suggested that discussions on providing additional relief payouts should be held in parliament as the National Assembly is currently reviewing next year’s budget.With such remarks, Kim apparently was reiterating Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki’s stance that relief payouts should be selectively provided to affected small business owners.Kim's comments came as ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has been pushing for additional relief payouts, which he says should at least total one million won per person when considering the country's gross domestic product.Lee's pledge has invited criticism as being populist from various circles, including pushback from the finance minister who prioritizes fiscal soundness.