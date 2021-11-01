CIO Interrogates PPP Lawmaker over Political-Meddling Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) summoned main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Woong for questioning in relation to his suspected involvement in an opposition party political-meddling scandal.Kim appeared at the government complex in Gwacheon at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday to be interrogated as a suspect. Speaking to reporters before entering the CIO office, he denied the allegations against him.Kim allegedly received criminal complaints from prosecutor Son Jun-sung, a former close aide to PPP presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl, to be used against ruling bloc figures ahead of last year’s general elections. He is believed to have delivered them to his party.The interrogation comes after the CIO raided Kim’s office in early September and a day after it questioned Son for some 13 hours.CIO prosecutors reportedly focused on what role Son might have played in the Telegram transfer of the files to Cho Sung-eun, an informant in the scandal. The transfer was made under Son’s name, though he reportedly denied most of the allegations.