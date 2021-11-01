Menu Content

Gov't Calls on Japan to Ease Entry Restrictions for Businesspeople, Students

Written: 2021-11-03 11:31:54Updated: 2021-11-03 16:30:15

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reiterated its call to Japan to ease entry restrictions for South Korean businesspeople and students. 

A foreign ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that Seoul has continuously stressed to Tokyo the need to swiftly devise measures to first allow businesspeople and students to travel freely to and from Japan if certain conditions are met.

The official said Seoul conveyed the stance during a telephone conversation between the two nations’ leaders last month and during a meeting of their foreign ministers in September. The official said Japan responded that it understands Seoul’s position. 

Japanese media recently reported that Tokyo is considering easing some of its entry restrictions. 

Japan had implemented special entry procedures for cross-border travelers from eleven countries and regions, including South Korea, but suspended them in January after declaring a one-month state of emergency for the Tokyo metropolitan area.
