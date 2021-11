Photo : KBS News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has begun conducting a public poll that will run through Thursday in its primary to select a presidential candidate.Four pollsters will each ask one-thousand-500 members of the general public who they think will beat ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung out of Hong Joon-pyo, Won Hee-ryong, Yoo Seong-min and Yoon Seok-youl.If the respondent says none, they will be asked again.The PPP will also take votes from party members with voting rights through the automatic response system(ARS) from Wednesday to Thursday. Mobile voting on Monday and Tuesday had garnered a record 54-point-49 percent participation.The combined outcome of the party member vote and general public poll, each accounting for 50 percent, is set to be announced at a party convention on Friday.