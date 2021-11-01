Considered Review Underway on Taking WWII Sex Slavery Issue to UN CAT

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will continue to exercise prudence and hold necessary discussions in the possibility of taking the Japanese wartime sexual slavery case to the United Nations Committee Against Torture(CAT).Answering a question from reporters on Tuesday, a foreign ministry official said that Seoul's position to consider all circumstances of the matter with discretion remains unchanged.Recognizing that there are various opinions being expressed on the matter -- including from political circles -- the official said the foreign ministry will continue relevant communications as it completes its internal review.Last week, Lee Yong-soo, one of the 13 registered surviving South Korean victims, proposed the idea to resolve relevant issues centered around the interests of the victims. She also met with political leaders, urging their support.Her previous call to pursue the case at the International Court of Justice(ICJ) currently stands deadlocked with consent from both South Korea and Japan being a requirement.The UN committee, consisting of ten experts, monitors the implementation of the UN convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment by its member states.