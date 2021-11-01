Menu Content

DP Candidate Restates Call for New COVID-19 Payouts, PM Kim Rejects Idea

Written: 2021-11-03 13:52:15Updated: 2021-11-03 15:10:31

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has reiterated his call on the ruling party to push for the government to offer a new round of universal COVID-19 relief payouts.

At an inaugural meeting of the party's election committee on Wednesday, Lee made the formal request, stressing that people's livelihoods, affected significantly by the pandemic, should be looked after.

Regarding concerns over fiscal soundness, Lee said the country is in an abnormal state with households holding a high ratio of debt, while the ratio of national debt is one of the lowest in the world.

In contrast, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on a local radio program Wednesday morning that the nation lacks financial reserves to cover another round of relief payouts.

He added that any new payouts should be considered by the National Assembly, which is currently reviewing next year’s budget.
