Chipmakers Fine-Tune Supply Chain Documents before Submitting to US

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Local chipmakers, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, are reportedly fine-tuning documents on their global supply chain with five days left until a U.S. submission deadline.According to industry sources on Wednesday, the companies are expected to meet the deadline on Monday, handing in documents that exclude sensitive information that could infringe upon trade secret clauses.In September, the U.S. Department of Commerce asked global chipmakers to submit information on inventories, demand and sales in 45 days to "help improve trust and transparency within the supply chain."Amid concerns over trade secrets being leaked, officials in Seoul reportedly consulted with Washington and local chipmakers as a mediator.Following the submission, Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook plans to visit the U.S. this month for talks with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on cooperation for a stable supply chain in semiconductors and EV batteries.