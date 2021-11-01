Menu Content

Politics

Watchdog Files Complaint against Vice Minister Accused of Violating Election Law

Written: 2021-11-03 15:09:49Updated: 2021-11-03 15:41:06

Watchdog Files Complaint against Vice Minister Accused of Violating Election Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's election watchdog has filed a complaint against a vice minister for allegedly ordering his employees to draw up a list of campaign pledges for the ruling Democratic Party(DP)'s presidential candidate.

According to the prosecution on Wednesday, the National Election Commission(NEC) filed the complaint against Park Jin-kyu, first vice minister of trade, industry and energy, on charges of violating the election law.

A local daily reported in September that Park made the order in a policy meeting, after which President Moon Jae-in called it "highly inappropriate," pledging to sternly hold accountable anyone involved in a similar incident in the future.

The ministry, for its part, claimed that it sufficiently explained to the NEC that there were no violations of the election law during the policy meeting in question, adding it will fully cooperate in the investigation.
