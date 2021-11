Photo : Getty Images Bank

Online shopping hit a record high in September while on-year growth has somewhat slowed.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, transaction volume jumped 17 percent on-year to 16-point-two trillion won in September. Compared to the previous month, it marks a two-point-four percent rise.On-year growth in online shopping has been in the 20-percent range from March to July before edging down to 16-point-eight in August.By sector, travel and transport-related services jumped 40 percent due to higher demand and holiday factors.Demand for food delivery services also rose 36-point-eight percent, boosted by demand for Chuseok gifts. Purchases of electronic goods rose by 25-point-eight percent, while fashion items rose 12 percent on-year.Purchases made through mobile devices further expanded to account for more than 72 percent of all online shopping.