Photo : YONHAP News

The government held an interagency meeting Tuesday to discuss the shortage of diesel exhaust fluid(DEF) for trucks caused by China's export curbs.Officials will request cooperation from Beijing while also reviewing industrial grade urea solutions as a substitute.DEF is an emissions control liquid required by modern diesel engines.Chinese exports of the key ingredient that goes into making the fluid accounts for two-thirds of all of South Korea’s imports, but China has mandated export inspections on the product, delaying shipments.Seoul will ask for speedy procedures to facilitate its supply while seeking to diversify import channels and look into other countries such as Russia.