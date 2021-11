Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will set up a system for space operations in coordination with each branch of the military under the leadership of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS).Defense Minister Suh Wook chaired a steering meeting Wednesday on advancing defense-related space capabilities, marking a first such gathering among the top brass and key commanders, according to his ministry.The JCS will jointly establish maneuverable goals and strategies involving the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corp for space-based operations.The ministry will follow through with necessary laws and regulations and exert efforts through a new committee to be created under the revised Space Development Promotion Act.Minister Suh said space is a key domain that has a significant impact on national security.