Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has urged the world to join efforts to tackle climate change in a video message to the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.In the video, also posted on their YouTube channel, the four-member band said that changes are already beginning to transform the planet as seen in the Arctic sea ice melt and wildlife devastation.They said the world must urgently act now and everyone should take responsibility in collective action. The K-pop stars asked global leaders to make the necessary decisions to protect our planet now and forever.BLACKPINK's agency, YG Entertainment, said it is also preparing changes to protect the environment, including replacing plastic with paper in designing albums and fan merchandise.It said it was also testing a biodegradable plastic sample made with corn starch.