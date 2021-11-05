S. Korea, Hungary Agree to Upgrade Bilateral Ties to Strategic Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held a summit with Hungarian President Janos Ader on Wednesday and agreed to upgrade relations between the two countries to a strategic partnership.President Moon announced the agreement in a joint press briefing after the talks in Budapest.Moon said that the two sides assessed that bilateral trade between South Korea and Hungary reached a record high last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.Moon and President Ader agreed to further enhance economic cooperation and work together to expand bilateral trade in promising industries such as electric vehicles and batteries.Moon continued that the two sides agreed to seek closer cooperation in science and technology as well as climate change and healthcare.The two leaders also exchanged opinions on how to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and agreed to closely cooperate to contribute to global efforts to tackle climate change.Moon said President Ader expressed support for Seoul's efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace in the region through dialogue and cooperation.