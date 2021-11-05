US JCS Chief: N. Korea Has Good Control of Military, Weaponry

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea has good control of its military and weaponry, and it's unlikely that something accidental will happen.Army Gen. Mark Milley issued the assessment on Wednesday in a forum hosted by the Aspen Institute think tank in Washington.When asked about the North's control over internal security, Milley said the government of North Korea at this point appears to be stable and it has good control over its military, systems and all of its weaponry.The top military officer added that it's unlikely something accidental will happen from North Korea, citing the very tight control it has over its systems.Regarding the North's military capabilities and aims, Milley said that the country is one of the hardest nations on the earth to figure out intentions, mostly because it's a very closed totalitarian society.However, he added that the militaries of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are very capable and the combined forces of the U.S. and South Korea can deal with anything that North Korea has in mind.