Trade Ministry: RCEP to Take Effect in January in S. Korea after Ratification

The government said that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP) will take effect next year in South Korea if parliament ratifies it this month.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy issued the position on Wednesday after the world's biggest free trade agreement was first ratified by ten countries including China and Japan.A ministry official told Yonhap News that the RCEP comes into force 60 days after a country deposits the instrument of ratification to the Secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).The government submitted a motion seeking parliamentary ratification on October 1, which is currently pending at the committee on foreign affairs and reunification.The RCEP involves the ten ASEAN members and five other Asia-Pacific countries -- South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.Ten of the RCEP members have deposited instruments of ratification to ASEAN and the massive trade agreement is set to take effect on January 1 in those countries, but South Korea and four others have yet to make the deposit.