Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 2,000 for Second Day

Written: 2021-11-04 10:14:14Updated: 2021-11-04 11:59:37

Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 2,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported around 25-hundred COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, following the nation’s easing of social distancing early this week. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Thursday that two-thousand-482 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, raising the country's accumulative total to 373-thousand-120 cases.

The daily tally dropped by 185 from the figure reported Wednesday, however it is 371 more than a week ago. Of the new cases, two-thousand-457 were local infections, while 25 were from overseas.

With the rise in infections due to eased curbs and restrictions, the nation is seeing a steady rise in the number of coronavirus-related deaths as well. 

Twenty-four were reported throughout Wednesday, raising the death toll to two-thousand-916. It marks the largest number of daily deaths in ten months since January 12 when it posted 25. 

The fatality rate remains at zero-point-78 percent, while the number of critically ill patients is down by 13 from the previous day to 365.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >