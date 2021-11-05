Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 2,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported around 25-hundred COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, following the nation’s easing of social distancing early this week.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Thursday that two-thousand-482 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, raising the country's accumulative total to 373-thousand-120 cases.The daily tally dropped by 185 from the figure reported Wednesday, however it is 371 more than a week ago. Of the new cases, two-thousand-457 were local infections, while 25 were from overseas.With the rise in infections due to eased curbs and restrictions, the nation is seeing a steady rise in the number of coronavirus-related deaths as well.Twenty-four were reported throughout Wednesday, raising the death toll to two-thousand-916. It marks the largest number of daily deaths in ten months since January 12 when it posted 25.The fatality rate remains at zero-point-78 percent, while the number of critically ill patients is down by 13 from the previous day to 365.