Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Foreign Ministry Sets up Task Force on Economic Security

Written: 2021-11-04 10:39:54Updated: 2021-11-04 13:40:56

Foreign Ministry Sets up Task Force on Economic Security

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has set up a task force charged with handling economic security issues as supply chain disruptions have become a bone of contention in the international community. 

The ministry said on Thursday that it established the new task force earlier on Monday. 

The group will handle diverse economic challenges and issues, including Washington’s move to overhaul the supply chains of key industries, including semiconductors, and the shortage of diesel exhaust fluid for trucks caused by China's export curbs.

The ministry apparently set up the task force as economic security has emerged as a hot topic in the diplomatic arena. 

Observers noted that signs were detected of the South Korea-U.S. alliance expanding its focus beyond defense to include economic security when the two countries’ leaders held a summit in May.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >