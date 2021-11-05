Foreign Ministry Sets up Task Force on Economic Security

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has set up a task force charged with handling economic security issues as supply chain disruptions have become a bone of contention in the international community.The ministry said on Thursday that it established the new task force earlier on Monday.The group will handle diverse economic challenges and issues, including Washington’s move to overhaul the supply chains of key industries, including semiconductors, and the shortage of diesel exhaust fluid for trucks caused by China's export curbs.The ministry apparently set up the task force as economic security has emerged as a hot topic in the diplomatic arena.Observers noted that signs were detected of the South Korea-U.S. alliance expanding its focus beyond defense to include economic security when the two countries’ leaders held a summit in May.