Unification Minister: Possibility of Pope Visiting N. Korea Clearly Exists

Photo : KBS News

Unification Minister Lee In-young said the government will work to create conditions for Pope Francis to visit North Korea.In an interview with a local radio program on Thursday, Lee said he believes the possibility of the pope visiting Pyongyang clearly exists if the North makes a decision.The minister said a possible papal visit would be symbolic in efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula garnering the blessing and support from all over the world.On the possibility of an invitation, Lee said that’s up to North Korea to decide. He said he believes Pyongyang will consider the matter once it takes steps for peace on the peninsula, including denuclearization.On the possibility of North Korea coming to the negotiating table for a declaration of a formal end to the Korean war, the minister said it’s difficult to predict given the North’s latest messages.The North has addressed the South more frequently and in more detail in the second half compared to the first, and Lee said there is a need to pay attention to whether Pyongyang is moving to engage in dialogue.