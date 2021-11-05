First Lady Receives Ancient Map Labeling Waters East of Peninsula from Hungary

Photo : YONHAP News

First lady Kim Jung-sook, who is visiting Hungary with President Moon Jae-in, on Wednesday received an ancient map that labeled the waters east of the Korean Peninsula the Minor Oriental Sea.Kim received the map, which was produced in 1730 in Europe, when she visited the National Archives of Hungary. On the map, Korea is labeled “CAOLI KUO, COREA, CHAO SIEN” and the East Sea is labeled “MARE ORIENTALE MINVS,” which means minor oriental sea.The presidential office said the label demonstrates that Europe regarded the waters east of the Korean Peninsula as Korea’s territorial waters in the 18th century.During Kim’s visit to the archives agency, an event was held to present historical items that were reproduced or restored.Of those items, a diary and book written by Bishop Peter Vay were also displayed. The bishop was the first Hungarian to have an audience with King Gojong in 1902.The bishop recorded aspects of the Joseon Dynasty’s culture, palace life and everyday life of the people while doing missionary work in Joseon since the Sino-Japanese War. The presidential office said that the bishop, in particular, expressed concerns about Japan’s growing influence in Joseon.