Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said the government should cover a new round of COVID-19 relief payouts from excess tax revenue and reconsider state projects, rather than additional bond issuances.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, Lee said the extra tax revenue should be used to ease the public's suffering from the pandemic.Asked about Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum's rejection of new payouts, citing a lack of reserves, Lee said he will seek a resolution through persuasion and compromise, adding that he does not consider the policy difference as conflict.The candidate also agreed with Kim's suggestion from the previous day that the payouts be considered during the National Assembly's ongoing review of next year's budget.