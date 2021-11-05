Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2021-11-04 14:02:45Updated: 2021-11-04 15:02:14

Leading PPP Primary Candidates in Tug-of-War ahead of Fri. Convention

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) leading primary contenders, Hong Joon-pyo and Yoon Seok-youl, are engaged in a tug-of-war with only one day until the party announces its official presidential candidate on Friday.

While the PPP expects a record voter turnout of over 60 percent, Hong's camp forecast he will beat Yoon by over five percentage points, citing strong support from recently registered party members, many of whom are in their 20s to 40s.

Yoon's camp, on the other hand, said he has the upper hand as some 62 percent of the new members are his supporters.

A key party official said the higher the turnout, the more favorable for Yoon, as older party members are likely to cast ballots through the automatic response system(ARS) running from Wednesday to Thursday.

As for an ongoing general public poll, which will account for 50 percent of the primary outcome, the official said the results will be determined by the sentiments of people who had not previously supported the PPP.
